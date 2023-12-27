For Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: BCLI] traded at a high on 12/26/23, posting a 16.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.23. The company report on December 26, 2023 at 7:30 AM that BrainStorm Granted Patents for Allogeneic Exosome Platform-Product in Neurological Disorder Treatments.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today provided an update on the grant and allowance of three patent applications for NurOwn® and NurOwn-Exosomes.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The European Patent office granted patent No. 3105587 titled ‘Method of Qualifying of Cells’ for a method of qualifying whether a cell population is a suitable therapeutic for treating ALS. The patent also grants claims for an isolated population of mesenchymal stem cells for use in treating ALS.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23384912 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. stands at 10.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.55%.

The market cap for BCLI stock reached $11.27 million, with 48.98 million shares outstanding and 40.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, BCLI reached a trading volume of 23384912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCLI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021.

How has BCLI stock performed recently?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.63. With this latest performance, BCLI shares dropped by -7.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.76 for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2004, while it was recorded at 0.2035 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5308 for the last 200 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BCLI is now -194.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -214.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -297.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.69. Additionally, BCLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 379.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI] managed to generate an average of -$564,581 per employee.Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.24.

Insider trade positions for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [BCLI]

The top three institutional holders of BCLI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BCLI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BCLI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.