Kraft Heinz Co [NASDAQ: KHC] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $36.545 during the day while it closed the day at $36.50. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 9:01 AM that Oscar Mayer and Mint Mobile Team up to Show Everything is Better with a Side of Bacon.

The iconic meat brand teams up with Ryan Reynolds-owned Mint Mobile and businesses in cities nationwide to offer a side of bacon with holiday purchases.

While many agree that everything is better served with bacon, not everything in life comes with a side of the tasty fare – until now. Today, Oscar Mayer, the brand with a legacy of uniting millions around a love of meat, debuts its new “A Side of Bacon” campaign nationwide alongside Ryan Reynolds-owned Mint Mobile – one of the fastest growing brands in America.1 Together with a variety of additional businesses in major cities, Oscar Mayer is offering a side of bacon with many unexpected purchases, proving that stressful holiday shopping can be made better with seriously delicious meats.

Kraft Heinz Co stock has also loss -0.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KHC stock has inclined by 5.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.59% and lost -10.34% year-on date.

The market cap for KHC stock reached $44.77 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 1.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.15M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 4073662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $38.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Kraft Heinz Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kraft Heinz Co is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

KHC stock trade performance evaluation

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.69 for Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.16, while it was recorded at 36.21 for the last single week of trading, and 35.83 for the last 200 days.

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.15 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. Kraft Heinz Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.92.

Return on Total Capital for KHC is now 6.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.69. Additionally, KHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] managed to generate an average of $63,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Kraft Heinz Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kraft Heinz Co go to 5.14%.

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.