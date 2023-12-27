Cantor Fitzgerald lifts fuboTV Inc [FUBO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

fuboTV Inc [NYSE: FUBO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.31% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.10%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 9:01 AM that Fubo and EDO Partner to Measure Connected TV Advertising Engagement and Outcomes.

Fubo ad engagement outperforms industry averages across linear TV and streaming by 16% and by 29% on sports networks compared to live linear sports according to EDO TV outcomes data.

EDO, the TV outcomes company, and FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a/ Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, have partnered to measure consumer behavior across Fubo’s premium sports, news and entertainment content. EDO will provide Connected TV (CTV) ad engagement data across all advertiser campaigns, enabling Fubo to prove its strong ad performance against traditional linear TV and streaming platforms.

Over the last 12 months, FUBO stock rose by 68.04%. The one-year fuboTV Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.98. The average equity rating for FUBO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $954.56 million, with 292.81 million shares outstanding and 281.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.64M shares, FUBO stock reached a trading volume of 6330784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on fuboTV Inc [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

FUBO Stock Performance Analysis:

fuboTV Inc [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, FUBO shares gained by 5.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.56 for fuboTV Inc [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into fuboTV Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.83 and a Gross Margin at -8.02. fuboTV Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.09.

Return on Total Capital for FUBO is now -43.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, fuboTV Inc [FUBO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.13. Additionally, FUBO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, fuboTV Inc [FUBO] managed to generate an average of -$832,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.fuboTV Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

fuboTV Inc [FUBO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FUBO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FUBO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.