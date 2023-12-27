Barclays plc ADR [BCS] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $7.31

Barclays plc ADR [NYSE: BCS] gained 1.27% on the last trading session, reaching $7.97 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 11:44 AM that Barclays Recognizes 81 New Managing Directors in the Corporate and Investment Bank.

Barclays is delighted to announce that after a rigorous process, 81 colleagues in the Corporate and Investment Bank have been promoted to Managing Director, effective 1 January 2024. These individuals have consistently shown outstanding outcomes for clients and exemplary leadership.

Paul Compton, Global Head of the Corporate and Investment Bank, and President of Barclays Bank PLC, commented: “Our new Managing Directors role model accountability, excellence, and collaboration in everything they do. This recognition is testament to their extraordinary talents and dedication to our clients. They will play a crucial role in delivering our growth strategy and further strengthening the culture of Barclays.”.

Barclays plc ADR represents 3.96 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.13 billion with the latest information. BCS stock price has been found in the range of $7.8516 to $8.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.74M shares, BCS reached a trading volume of 11754721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Barclays plc ADR [BCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $10.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Barclays plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays plc ADR is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for BCS stock

Barclays plc ADR [BCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.55. With this latest performance, BCS shares gained by 10.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.72 for Barclays plc ADR [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.09, while it was recorded at 7.78 for the last single week of trading, and 7.51 for the last 200 days.

Barclays plc ADR [BCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barclays plc ADR [BCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.89. Barclays plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.73.

Return on Total Capital for BCS is now 3.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barclays plc ADR [BCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 337.83. Additionally, BCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barclays plc ADR [BCS] managed to generate an average of $57,471 per employee.Barclays plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.13.

Barclays plc ADR [BCS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays plc ADR go to 4.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Barclays plc ADR [BCS]

The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.