Atreca Inc [BCEL] Stock trading around $0.17 per share: What’s Next?

Atreca Inc [NASDAQ: BCEL] slipped around -0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.17 at the close of the session, down -22.72%. The company report on December 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Atreca Announces Asset Purchase Agreement for Sale of Antibody-Related Assets and Materials to Immunome.

“We are pleased to announce this asset purchase agreement with Immunome, a company focused on advancing targeted therapies in oncology,” said John Orwin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atreca. “We continue to believe that the novel, tumor-targeting antibodies discovered by Atreca, including APN-497444, have tremendous potential in oncology, and we are encouraged that Immunome also recognizes their potential.”.

Atreca Inc stock is now -78.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BCEL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2499 and lowest of $0.1635 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.05, which means current price is +4.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, BCEL reached a trading volume of 9853564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atreca Inc [BCEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCEL shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Atreca Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atreca Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

How has BCEL stock performed recently?

Atreca Inc [BCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.12. With this latest performance, BCEL shares dropped by -20.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.33 for Atreca Inc [BCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2360, while it was recorded at 0.2205 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6851 for the last 200 days.

Atreca Inc [BCEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atreca Inc [BCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -12665.58 and a Gross Margin at -819.61. Atreca Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12617.79.

Return on Total Capital for BCEL is now -65.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atreca Inc [BCEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.47. Additionally, BCEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atreca Inc [BCEL] managed to generate an average of -$1,079,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Atreca Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.58 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

Insider trade positions for Atreca Inc [BCEL]

