Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] moved up 2.60: Why It’s Important

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] closed the trading session at $16.17 on 12/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.70, while the highest price level was $16.30. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 10:16 AM that Arbor Ranks as a Top FHA Multifamily Lender by Initial Endorsements in FY 2023.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) has ranked #9 in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Top Multifamily Lender in Initial Endorsements list for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023. In partnership with borrowers, Arbor posted over $230M in total FHA/HUD origination volume as a Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) Lender.

This achievement represents Arbor’s first Top 10 appearance on this list. The result is representative of Arbor’s strong core commitment to agency origination.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.59 percent and weekly performance of 5.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 33.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, ABR reached to a volume of 4221906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.57.

ABR stock trade performance evaluation

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.27. With this latest performance, ABR shares gained by 33.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.90 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.57, while it was recorded at 15.91 for the last single week of trading, and 13.78 for the last 200 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +82.44 and a Gross Margin at +99.06. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.33.

Return on Total Capital for ABR is now 6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 462.18. Additionally, ABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 514.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] managed to generate an average of $517,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ABR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ABR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.