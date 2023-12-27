ARB IOT Group Ltd [ARBB] is -32.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ARB IOT Group Ltd [NASDAQ: ARBB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 172.63% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 200.46%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM that ARB IOT Group Limited Announces Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Initial Public Offering.

Maxim Group LLC is the sole bookrunner for the offering.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The one-year ARB IOT Group Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.67. The average equity rating for ARBB stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $67.99 million, with 26.25 million shares outstanding and 1.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.21K shares, ARBB stock reached a trading volume of 99014816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ARB IOT Group Ltd [ARBB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARBB shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARBB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ARBB Stock Performance Analysis:

ARB IOT Group Ltd [ARBB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 200.46. With this latest performance, ARBB shares gained by 161.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.85% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARBB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.12 for ARB IOT Group Ltd [ARBB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0700, while it was recorded at 1.2000 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into ARB IOT Group Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ARB IOT Group Ltd [ARBB] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.86 and a Gross Margin at +22.13. ARB IOT Group Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.56.

Return on Total Capital for ARBB is now 47.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ARB IOT Group Ltd [ARBB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.04. Additionally, ARBB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ARB IOT Group Ltd [ARBB] managed to generate an average of $422,996 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.02.

ARB IOT Group Ltd [ARBB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ARBB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ARBB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ARBB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.