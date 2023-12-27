AEye Inc [LIDR] fell -84.60% so far this year. What now?

AEye Inc [NASDAQ: LIDR] gained 9.79% on the last trading session, reaching $0.07 price per share at the time. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM that AEye Announces Reverse Stock Split to Ensure Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Compliance.

AEye, Inc. (“AEye” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high performance lidar solutions, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors (“Board”) has approved a 1-for-30 reverse stock split (the “Reverse Stock Split”) of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), that is expected to become effective on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (the “Effective Time”). The Common Stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “LIDR” and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis commencing upon market open on December 27, 2023. The new CUSIP number for the Common Stock following the Reverse Stock Split will be 008183204. The Company’s publicly traded warrants will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol “LIDRW.” However, under the terms of the applicable warrant agreement, the number of shares of Common Stock issuable on exercise of each warrant will be proportionately decreased.

The Reverse Stock Split was approved by the Company’s stockholders at the special meeting of stockholders held on December 12, 2023, where the Company’s stockholders approved the amendments to the Company’s Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the “Charter”), to effect the Reverse Stock Split at such reverse stock split ratio (in multiples of five to one ratio between and including five and fifty) and granted the Board the authority to determine the final reverse stock split ratio and when to proceed with the Reverse Stock Split. Subsequently, the Board approved the Reverse Stock Split and filing of the amendment to the Charter to effect the Reverse Stock Split, at the ratio of 1-for-30, as of the Effective Time. As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every 30 shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding will be automatically combined into one share of Common Stock and proportionate adjustments will be made to the number of shares of Common Stock underlying the Company’s outstanding equity awards, the public warrants trading on Nasdaq under the existing symbol “LIDRW,” private warrants and the number of shares issuable under its equity incentive plans and other existing agreements, as well as the exercise or conversion price, as applicable. There will be no change to the number of authorized shares or the par value per share.

AEye Inc represents 163.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.92 million with the latest information. LIDR stock price has been found in the range of $1.98 to $2.2635.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, LIDR reached a trading volume of 8824039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIDR shares is $0.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIDR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for AEye Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AEye Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

AEye Inc [LIDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.73. With this latest performance, LIDR shares dropped by -52.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.73 for AEye Inc [LIDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1610, while it was recorded at 0.0693 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2263 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AEye Inc [LIDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2709.30 and a Gross Margin at -139.43. AEye Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2706.72.

Return on Total Capital for LIDR is now -68.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AEye Inc [LIDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.51. Additionally, LIDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AEye Inc [LIDR] managed to generate an average of -$616,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.AEye Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.09 and a Current Ratio set at 4.64.

