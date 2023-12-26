Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] Stock trading around $11.58 per share: What’s Next?

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [NYSE: ZIM] traded at a high on 12/22/23, posting a 10.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.58. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ZIM Announces Measures in Response to Threats in the Arabian and Red Seas.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), a global container liner shipping company, reaffirmed today its continued commitment to serve the East Mediterranean and Israeli ports. Operations to and from these ports will be maintained with the highest regard for safety protocols which are essential to safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders.

In light of the threat to safe transit of global trade in the Arabian and Red Seas, ZIM is taking temporary proactive measures to ensure the safety of its crews, vessels, and customers’ cargo by re-routing some of its vessels. As a result of these measures, longer transit times in the relevant ZIM services are anticipated, though every effort is being made to minimize disruptions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11727868 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd stands at 10.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.40%.

The market cap for ZIM stock reached $1.39 billion, with 120.15 million shares outstanding and 95.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, ZIM reached a trading volume of 11727868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $6.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 1.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.98.

How has ZIM stock performed recently?

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.12. With this latest performance, ZIM shares gained by 67.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.84 for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.06, while it was recorded at 10.30 for the last single week of trading, and 13.28 for the last 200 days.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.41 and a Gross Margin at +50.96. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.77.

Return on Total Capital for ZIM is now 66.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 59.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 88.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 43.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.82. Additionally, ZIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] managed to generate an average of $707,412 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Insider trade positions for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]

