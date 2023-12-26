why Sea Ltd ADR [SE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $57.60

Sea Ltd ADR [NYSE: SE] jumped around 0.61 points on Friday, while shares priced at $38.58 at the close of the session, up 1.61%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“Our strategy for e-commerce is driven by the principle that maximizing the long-term profitability of the business will generate the greatest returns to our shareholders in the long run,” said Forrest Li, Sea’s Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer. “And maximizing long-term profitability requires scale and strong market leadership. To achieve this long-term objective, we look at three key operational factors: growth, current profitability, and market share gain.”.

Sea Ltd ADR stock is now -25.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SE Stock saw the intraday high of $39.525 and lowest of $37.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 88.84, which means current price is +10.64% above from all time high which was touched on 04/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.40M shares, SE reached a trading volume of 10476917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sea Ltd ADR [SE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $57.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sea Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Ltd ADR is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.44.

How has SE stock performed recently?

Sea Ltd ADR [SE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.95. With this latest performance, SE shares gained by 2.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.01 for Sea Ltd ADR [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.43, while it was recorded at 37.04 for the last single week of trading, and 55.97 for the last 200 days.

Sea Ltd ADR [SE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Ltd ADR [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.34 and a Gross Margin at +40.50. Sea Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.26.

Return on Total Capital for SE is now -12.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sea Ltd ADR [SE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.53. Additionally, SE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sea Ltd ADR [SE] managed to generate an average of -$25,897 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Sea Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.69 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Sea Ltd ADR [SE]

The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.