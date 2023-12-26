why Iamgold Corp. [IAG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.21

Iamgold Corp. [NYSE: IAG] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.64 at the close of the session, down -0.38%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that IAMGOLD Announces Gold Prepay Arrangements to Defer Gold Deliveries from the First Quarter of 2024.

All monetary amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 18, 2023) – IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a forward gold sale arrangement (“2025 Q1 Prepay Arrangement”) and a partial amendment to one of its existing gold prepay arrangements (“Deferral Prepay Arrangement”, together the “Arrangements”). The net result of these Arrangements is the effective transition of current gold delivery obligations out of the first quarter of 2024 into the following year, increasing cashflow in Q1 2024 by approximately $72.5 million assuming current gold prices.

Iamgold Corp. stock is now 2.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IAG Stock saw the intraday high of $2.77 and lowest of $2.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.34, which means current price is +32.66% above from all time high which was touched on 05/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, IAG reached a trading volume of 8775207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Iamgold Corp. [IAG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $3.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Iamgold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iamgold Corp. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

How has IAG stock performed recently?

Iamgold Corp. [IAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.20. With this latest performance, IAG shares gained by 9.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.13 for Iamgold Corp. [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.43, while it was recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading, and 2.58 for the last 200 days.

Iamgold Corp. [IAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iamgold Corp. [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +10.18. Iamgold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.78.

Return on Total Capital for IAG is now 1.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Iamgold Corp. [IAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.58. Additionally, IAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iamgold Corp. [IAG] managed to generate an average of -$14,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Iamgold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Iamgold Corp. [IAG]

