why CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.40

CNH Industrial NV [NYSE: CNHI] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.07 during the day while it closed the day at $11.98. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM that With State-of-the-Art Technology, CNH Bets on Technical Education.

CNH announced its partnership with the Catholic University of Cordoba (UCC) to help educate Argentina’s next generation of farmers.

In Argentina, Technical Education Day was celebrated on November 15 in commemoration of the creation of the National Council of Technical Education (CONET) in 1959. The National Institute of Technological Education (INET) governs the teaching of different technological and scientific specialties in numerous schools in the country.

CNH Industrial NV stock has also gained 4.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNHI stock has declined by -2.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.73% and lost -25.40% year-on date.

The market cap for CNHI stock reached $15.94 billion, with 1.34 billion shares outstanding and 898.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.76M shares, CNHI reached a trading volume of 8940056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CNH Industrial NV [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $15.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for CNH Industrial NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial NV is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.36. With this latest performance, CNHI shares gained by 18.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.45 for CNH Industrial NV [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.97, while it was recorded at 11.81 for the last single week of trading, and 13.17 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.50 and a Gross Margin at +29.61. CNH Industrial NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.61.

Return on Total Capital for CNHI is now 14.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 334.78. Additionally, CNHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] managed to generate an average of $50,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.CNH Industrial NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.55 and a Current Ratio set at 5.66.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CNH Industrial NV [CNHI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial NV go to 7.40%.

CNH Industrial NV [CNHI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CNHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CNHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.