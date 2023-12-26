Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [NYSE: SPCE] gained 5.26% on the last trading session, reaching $2.60 price per share at the time. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Virgin Galactic Launches Into the New Year With January Commercial Flight.

‘Galactic 06’ Mission Launch Window Opens January 26, 2024.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) today announced the ‘Galactic 06’ flight window will open January 26, 2024. This will be the Company’s 11th spaceflight to date and will follow a year of unprecedented human spaceflight achievements that included six suborbital spaceflights in six months. Four private astronauts from three different countries will journey to space on Virgin Galactic’s sixth commercial spaceflight.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc represents 399.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.04 billion with the latest information. SPCE stock price has been found in the range of $2.4001 to $2.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.30M shares, SPCE reached a trading volume of 11254549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $2.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 213.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59.

Trading performance analysis for SPCE stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.59. With this latest performance, SPCE shares gained by 30.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.07 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.98, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21625.61 and a Gross Margin at -462.46. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21632.87.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -52.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.99. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$428,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.88 and a Current Ratio set at 5.97.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc go to 19.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]

