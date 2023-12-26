UBS slashes price target on Pfizer Inc. [PFE] – find out why.

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $28.79 during the day while it closed the day at $28.40. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of January 30 Conference Call with Analysts.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to view and listen to a webcast of a conference call with investment analysts at 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. The purpose of the call is to provide an update on Pfizer’s results, as reflected in the company’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Performance Report, to be issued that morning.

To view and listen to the webcast and view the Performance Report, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors. Information on accessing and registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today. Participants are advised to register in advance of the conference call.

Pfizer Inc. stock has also gained 6.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PFE stock has declined by -13.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.01% and lost -44.57% year-on date.

The market cap for PFE stock reached $160.36 billion, with 5.65 billion shares outstanding and 5.64 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.71M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 34992590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $31.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 19.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.05.

PFE stock trade performance evaluation

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.65. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -6.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.83 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.79, while it was recorded at 27.91 for the last single week of trading, and 35.37 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.43 and a Gross Margin at +61.89. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.26.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 29.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.82. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $377,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.05 and a Current Ratio set at 2.38.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -14.83%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $113.6 billion, or None% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PFE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PFE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.