Toro Corp [TORO] is -53.74% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Toro Corp [NASDAQ: TORO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.69%. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 9:13 AM that Toro Corp. Announces the Completion of the Sale of the M/T Wonder Vega.

The market cap for the stock reached $102.14 million, with 19.20 million shares outstanding and 9.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.75K shares, TORO stock reached a trading volume of 77826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Toro Corp [TORO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toro Corp is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.69.

TORO Stock Performance Analysis:

Toro Corp [TORO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.69. With this latest performance, TORO shares gained by 32.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.40% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TORO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.37 for Toro Corp [TORO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.32, while it was recorded at 5.11 for the last single week of trading, and 4.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Toro Corp Fundamentals:

Toro Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.83 and a Current Ratio set at 15.91.

Toro Corp [TORO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TORO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TORO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TORO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.