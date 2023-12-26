SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] gain 110.63% so far this year. What now?

SoFi Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SOFI] traded at a high on 12/22/23, posting a 0.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.71. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Kimley-Horn to Offer 401(k) Student Loan Repayment Match in 2024.

Qualifying Employees to Receive Up to 8% of Their Salary Plus Bonus for Outstanding Student Loans from One of the Country’s Best 401(k) Plans, in Partnership with SoFi at Work.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Kimley-Horn, a premier engineering, planning, and design consultancy with offices across the country, will pay matching contributions into qualifying employees’ 401(k) plans based on their student loan repayments. In partnership with SoFi at Work, a leading provider of holistic financial well-being and education benefits to more than 1,000 organizations, the new benefit adds to one of the industry’s best financial wellness programs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 29047636 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SoFi Technologies Inc stands at 5.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.69%.

The market cap for SOFI stock reached $9.31 billion, with 933.90 million shares outstanding and 885.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 39.05M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 29047636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $9.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for SOFI in the course of the last twelve months was 31.28.

How has SOFI stock performed recently?

SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 40.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.29 for SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.77, while it was recorded at 9.65 for the last single week of trading, and 7.54 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +50.61. SoFi Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.18.

Return on Total Capital for SOFI is now -1.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.92. Additionally, SOFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$76,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Insider trade positions for SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]

The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SOFI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SOFI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.