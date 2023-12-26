Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $7.50

Senti Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SNTI] gained 18.45% on the last trading session, reaching $0.52 price per share at the time. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Senti Bio Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for SENTI-202 for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Hematologic Malignancies Including Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

– First patient in Phase 1 clinical trial expected to be treated in Q2 2024 –.

– Initial clinical efficacy data expected by year-end 2024 and durability data expected in 2025 –.

Senti Biosciences Inc. represents 44.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.17 million with the latest information. SNTI stock price has been found in the range of $0.4795 to $0.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, SNTI reached a trading volume of 30663554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNTI shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNTI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Senti Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senti Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

Trading performance analysis for SNTI stock

Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.09. With this latest performance, SNTI shares gained by 48.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.37 for Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3790, while it was recorded at 0.4392 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7300 for the last 200 days.

Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1647.90 and a Gross Margin at +8.54. Senti Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1358.14.

Return on Total Capital for SNTI is now -36.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.15. Additionally, SNTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI] managed to generate an average of -$477,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Senti Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.81 and a Current Ratio set at 7.81.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Senti Biosciences Inc. [SNTI]

