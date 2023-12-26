Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] Revenue clocked in at $236.36 million, up 44.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Rocket Lab USA Inc [NASDAQ: RKLB] surged by $1.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.76 during the day while it closed the day at $5.44. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 1:32 AM that Rocket Lab Reaches New Annual Launch Record with 10th Electron Mission This Year.

The mission successfully deployed a satellite for Japan-based Earth imaging company Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today successfully launched its 42nd Electron rocket and deployed a satellite for Japan-based Earth imaging company the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS). The mission was Rocket Lab’s 10th Electron launch for the year, surpassing the Company’s previous annual record of nine launches in 2022. For the fifth year in a row, Electron has retained the title of second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually.

Rocket Lab USA Inc stock has also gained 18.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RKLB stock has inclined by 25.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.30% and gained 44.30% year-on date.

The market cap for RKLB stock reached $2.64 billion, with 475.36 million shares outstanding and 294.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, RKLB reached a trading volume of 51313557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $7.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

RKLB stock trade performance evaluation

Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.00. With this latest performance, RKLB shares gained by 27.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.86 for Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.43, while it was recorded at 4.69 for the last single week of trading, and 4.96 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.19 and a Gross Margin at +3.61. Rocket Lab USA Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.43.

Return on Total Capital for RKLB is now -17.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.25. Additionally, RKLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] managed to generate an average of -$97,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Rocket Lab USA Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]: Institutional Ownership

