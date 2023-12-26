Roblox Corporation [RBLX] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $49

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] price surged by 3.35 percent to reach at $1.49. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Roblox Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Strong year over year growth in Daily Active Users, Hours Engaged, Revenue, and Bookings.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, released its third quarter 2023 financial and operational results today. Separately, Roblox posted a letter to shareholders and supplemental materials on the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com.

A sum of 9981257 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.19M shares. Roblox Corporation shares reached a high of $46.12 and dropped to a low of $43.47 until finishing in the latest session at $45.97.

The one-year RBLX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.79. The average equity rating for RBLX stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $44.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 227.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 1338.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

RBLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, RBLX shares gained by 21.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.88 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.42, while it was recorded at 44.70 for the last single week of trading, and 37.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roblox Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.52 and a Gross Margin at +16.38. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.54.

Return on Total Capital for RBLX is now -50.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -207.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roblox Corporation [RBLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 508.72. Additionally, RBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 484.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roblox Corporation [RBLX] managed to generate an average of -$434,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

RBLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to -8.10%.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RBLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.