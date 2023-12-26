RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] Is Currently -0.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

RLX Technology Inc ADR [NYSE: RLX] loss -0.51% on the last trading session, reaching $1.95 price per share at the time. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 4:30 AM that RLX Technology Announces Business Acquisitions to Facilitate Its International Expansion.

RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced that it entered into two share purchase agreements with two target companies and their respective shareholders (the “Share Purchase Agreements for Business Acquisitions”) with a total consideration of approximately US$25 million. The entry of the Share Purchase Agreements for Business Acquisitions and the transactions contemplated thereunder have been approved by the Company’s board of directors and audit committee.

Each of the two target companies is a market leader in e-vapor industry in its home country, located in Southeast Asia and North Asia, respectively. The transactions contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreements for Business Acquisitions are expected to facilitate the Company’s international expansion in Southeast Asia and North Asia. The Company also plans to continue its overseas expansion in the future.

RLX Technology Inc ADR represents 1.00 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.96 billion with the latest information. RLX stock price has been found in the range of $1.855 to $1.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.41M shares, RLX reached a trading volume of 10818879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLX shares is $2.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc ADR is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

Trading performance analysis for RLX stock

RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.14. With this latest performance, RLX shares dropped by -11.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.22 for RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9054, while it was recorded at 2.0300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9376 for the last 200 days.

RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.14 and a Gross Margin at +43.66. RLX Technology Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.30.

Return on Total Capital for RLX is now 6.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.94. Additionally, RLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX] managed to generate an average of $302,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.RLX Technology Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.73 and a Current Ratio set at 14.86.

RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX Technology Inc ADR go to 12.71%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at RLX Technology Inc ADR [RLX]

The top three institutional holders of RLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.