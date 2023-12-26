Plug Power Inc [PLUG] Stock trading around $4.52 per share: What’s Next?

Plug Power Inc [NASDAQ: PLUG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.49% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.03%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Plug Power Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, has announced its 2023 third quarter results. The quarterly shareholder letter has been posted at https://www.ir.plugpower.com/Q323Plug.

A conference call will be held today, November 9, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, PLUG stock dropped by -65.44%. The one-year Plug Power Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.38. The average equity rating for PLUG stock is currently 2.42, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.74 billion, with 590.35 million shares outstanding and 539.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.55M shares, PLUG stock reached a trading volume of 33741150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Plug Power Inc [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $8.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

PLUG Stock Performance Analysis:

Plug Power Inc [PLUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.03. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 29.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.35 for Plug Power Inc [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.01, while it was recorded at 4.39 for the last single week of trading, and 8.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plug Power Inc Fundamentals:

Plug Power Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 2.41.

Plug Power Inc [PLUG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PLUG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.