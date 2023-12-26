Nikola Corp [NKLA] Is Currently 6.71 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nikola Corp [NASDAQ: NKLA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.71% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.37%. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 8:05 AM that NIKOLA AND FIRSTELEMENT FUEL FORGE 10-YEAR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO ADVANCE HYDROGEN FUELING INFRASTRUCTURE.

FirstElement Fuel named authorized Fueling Solutions Partner for Nikola Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, and FirstElement Fuel (FEF), a world leader in hydrogen refueling station solutions, have formalized a definitive 10-year agreement to refuel Nikola’s hydrogen fuel cell electric truck at FEF’s hydrogen refueling station in Oakland, Calif. This collaboration unifies their commitment to driving the widespread adoption of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and marks a significant step towards a greener and more sustainable tomorrow.

Over the last 12 months, NKLA stock dropped by -63.85%. The one-year Nikola Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.55. The average equity rating for NKLA stock is currently 2.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $872.59 million, with 985.20 million shares outstanding and 884.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 72.41M shares, NKLA stock reached a trading volume of 144955026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nikola Corp [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $2.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Nikola Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corp is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

NKLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Nikola Corp [NKLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.43 for Nikola Corp [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9839, while it was recorded at 0.8636 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2643 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nikola Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nikola Corp [NKLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1427.45 and a Gross Margin at -251.96. Nikola Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1543.02.

Return on Total Capital for NKLA is now -88.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nikola Corp [NKLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.74. Additionally, NKLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nikola Corp [NKLA] managed to generate an average of -$522,825 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Nikola Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Nikola Corp [NKLA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NKLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NKLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.