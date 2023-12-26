NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] Stock trading around $59.75 per share: What’s Next?

NextEra Energy Inc [NYSE: NEE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.25% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.85%. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM that GoodLeap Hires Daniel Lotano as Chief Strategy Officer to Help Accelerate GoodLeap’s Growth.

Lotano joins from EverBright, where he helped build one of the fastest-growing clean energy marketplaces.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

GoodLeap, LLC, America’s leading digital marketplace for sustainable solutions, today announced it has hired Daniel Lotano to serve as Chief Strategy Officer. He joins from EverBright, a clean energy marketplace for the residential sector across the U.S., where he served as the company’s President. Lotano brings more than 20 years of expertise in building and scaling financing and technology-driven solutions for the clean energy sector and will play a critical role in GoodLeap’s next chapter of growth.

Over the last 12 months, NEE stock dropped by -29.42%. The one-year NextEra Energy Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.14. The average equity rating for NEE stock is currently 1.68, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $122.59 billion, with 2.05 billion shares outstanding and 2.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.96M shares, NEE stock reached a trading volume of 9783315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $68.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

NEE Stock Performance Analysis:

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 3.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.82 for NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.70, while it was recorded at 60.35 for the last single week of trading, and 68.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextEra Energy Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.59 and a Gross Margin at +42.40. NextEra Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 8.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.63. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] managed to generate an average of $271,046 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.NextEra Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NEE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc go to 8.15%.

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NEE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NEE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.