Market cap of Volcon Inc [VLCN] reaches 0.61M – now what?

Volcon Inc [NASDAQ: VLCN] closed the trading session at $0.10 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.0751, while the highest price level was $0.1077. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 9:27 AM that Volcon Stag Manufacturing Update December 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -98.04 percent and weekly performance of 7.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -96.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -39.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -94.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, VLCN reached to a volume of 34426396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Volcon Inc [VLCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLCN shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volcon Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21.

VLCN stock trade performance evaluation

Volcon Inc [VLCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.03. With this latest performance, VLCN shares dropped by -39.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.68 for Volcon Inc [VLCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6116, while it was recorded at 0.0827 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2377 for the last 200 days.

Volcon Inc [VLCN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Volcon Inc [VLCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -705.21 and a Gross Margin at -221.25. Volcon Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -752.97.

Return on Total Capital for VLCN is now -227.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -686.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -986.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -183.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Volcon Inc [VLCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,985.24. Additionally, VLCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Volcon Inc [VLCN] managed to generate an average of -$658,373 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Volcon Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.37.

Volcon Inc [VLCN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VLCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VLCN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VLCN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.