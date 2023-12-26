Market cap of Comcast Corp [CMCSA] reaches 177.10B – now what?

Comcast Corp [NASDAQ: CMCSA] closed the trading session at $44.00 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.81, while the highest price level was $44.616. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 10:15 AM that Ryan Vargas Named 2023 Comcast Community Champion of the Year.

Comcast Corporation

Comcast announced NASCAR driver Ryan Vargas as the 2023 Comcast Community Champion of the Year, becoming the ninth champion to receive the prestigious annual award.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.82 percent and weekly performance of -1.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.24M shares, CMCSA reached to a volume of 11633773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Comcast Corp [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $49.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Comcast Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corp is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 11.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CMCSA stock trade performance evaluation

Comcast Corp [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.72 for Comcast Corp [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.60, while it was recorded at 44.32 for the last single week of trading, and 41.90 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corp [CMCSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corp [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.63 and a Gross Margin at +57.15. Comcast Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.42.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 11.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corp [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.90. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corp [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $28,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Comcast Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Comcast Corp [CMCSA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corp go to 9.46%.

Comcast Corp [CMCSA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $158.4 billion, or None% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.