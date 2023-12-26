Market cap of Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] reaches 2.20B – now what?

Cleanspark Inc [NASDAQ: CLSK] closed the trading session at $11.89 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.35, while the highest price level was $12.24. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM that CleanSpark Releases November 2023 Bitcoin Mining Update.

The Company mined 666 bitcoin in November, a 24% increase over the same period last year.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), America’s Bitcoin Miner™, today released its unaudited Bitcoin (or “BTC”) mining and operations update for the month ending November 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 482.84 percent and weekly performance of 11.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 181.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 144.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 207.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.82M shares, CLSK reached to a volume of 27083114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLSK shares is $11.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLSK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cleanspark Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleanspark Inc is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLSK in the course of the last twelve months was 28.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.37.

CLSK stock trade performance evaluation

Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.75. With this latest performance, CLSK shares gained by 144.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 181.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 468.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.34 for Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.20, while it was recorded at 11.04 for the last single week of trading, and 4.83 for the last 200 days.

Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -70.96 and a Gross Margin at -54.40. Cleanspark Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.48.

Return on Total Capital for CLSK is now -21.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.47. Additionally, CLSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] managed to generate an average of -$1,008,855 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10,515.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Cleanspark Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.38.

Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CLSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CLSK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CLSK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.