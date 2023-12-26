Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] is -10.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [NASDAQ: HBAN] gained 0.16% on the last trading session, reaching $12.66 price per share at the time. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 5:13 PM that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Cash Dividend On Its Series I Preferred Stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced that the Board of Directors declared and set aside a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s 5.70% Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: HBANM) of $356.25 per share (equivalent to $0.35625 per depositary share) payable March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2024.

About HuntingtonHuntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $187 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. represents 1.44 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.33 billion with the latest information. HBAN stock price has been found in the range of $12.575 to $12.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.66M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 11471119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $12.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.06.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 16.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.26 for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.95, while it was recorded at 12.65 for the last single week of trading, and 10.93 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.08. Huntington Bancshares, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.40.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 9.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.32. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.21.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.11.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. go to -2.15%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]

The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HBAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.