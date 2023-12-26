Goldman lifts Advent Technologies Holdings Inc [ADN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ADN] loss -32.76% on the last trading session, reaching $0.21 price per share at the time. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 8:44 AM that Advent Technologies Announces $2 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent” or the “Company”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology sectors, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional and accredited investors to purchase 10,000,000 shares of common stock in a registered direct offering at a per share purchase price of $0.20, resulting in gross proceeds of $2,000,000.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The transaction is expected to close on or about December 27, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc represents 51.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.24 million with the latest information. ADN stock price has been found in the range of $0.195 to $0.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 469.17K shares, ADN reached a trading volume of 9742906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advent Technologies Holdings Inc [ADN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADN shares is $0.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for ADN stock

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc [ADN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.68. With this latest performance, ADN shares dropped by -56.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.32 for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc [ADN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3934, while it was recorded at 0.2982 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6700 for the last 200 days.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc [ADN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advent Technologies Holdings Inc [ADN] shares currently have an operating margin of -642.27 and a Gross Margin at -63.81. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -948.54.

Return on Total Capital for ADN is now -48.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc [ADN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.83. Additionally, ADN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc [ADN] managed to generate an average of -$424,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Advent Technologies Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.84.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Advent Technologies Holdings Inc [ADN]

The top three institutional holders of ADN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ADN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ADN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.