For Tellurian Inc [TELL], Analyst sees a drop to $1.50. What next?

Tellurian Inc [AMEX: TELL] closed the trading session at $0.84 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.75, while the highest price level was $0.84. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Tellurian Board of Directors names Daniel Belhumeur as President, Meredith Mouer as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (NYSE American: TELL) announced today that following the appointment of Martin J. Houston as Chairman of the Board, the Board of Directors has named former General Counsel Daniel Belhumeur as President of Tellurian, and former Deputy General Counsel Meredith Mouer as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Tellurian.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Chief Executive Officer Octávio Simões said, “This is an important moment for Tellurian as we navigate several key initiatives. We are focused on unlocking shareholder value via execution of potential development and commercial partners at Driftwood LNG, while also evaluating options to refinance our existing debt, streamline costs and improve our balance sheet. These management changes ensure alignment and continuity. I look forward to working with Daniel as he oversees key functions while I prioritize bringing Driftwood LNG, now with growing commercial momentum, to final investment decision.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.05 percent and weekly performance of 23.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 60.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 32.29M shares, TELL reached to a volume of 36638211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tellurian Inc [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $2.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

TELL stock trade performance evaluation

Tellurian Inc [TELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.38. With this latest performance, TELL shares gained by 60.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.61 for Tellurian Inc [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6410, while it was recorded at 0.7639 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1425 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc [TELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.38 and a Gross Margin at +45.42. Tellurian Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.71.

Return on Total Capital for TELL is now -1.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tellurian Inc [TELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.81. Additionally, TELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tellurian Inc [TELL] managed to generate an average of -$291,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Tellurian Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

Tellurian Inc [TELL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.