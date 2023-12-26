For Cidara Therapeutics Inc [CDTX], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

Cidara Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CDTX] closed the trading session at $0.82 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.7729, while the highest price level was $0.944. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Cidara Therapeutics Announces European Approval of REZZAYO® (rezafungin) for the Treatment of Invasive Candidiasis in Adults.

Approval based on positive results from the pivotal ReSTORE Phase III clinical trial and supported by the STRIVE Phase II clinical trials and extensive nonclinical development program.

REZZAYO represents the first new treatment option in over 15 years for patients with invasive candidiasis.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.42 percent and weekly performance of 14.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 323.71K shares, CDTX reached to a volume of 11807475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cidara Therapeutics Inc [CDTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDTX shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cidara Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cidara Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

CDTX stock trade performance evaluation

Cidara Therapeutics Inc [CDTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.61. With this latest performance, CDTX shares gained by 14.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.50 for Cidara Therapeutics Inc [CDTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7793, while it was recorded at 0.7522 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0321 for the last 200 days.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc [CDTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cidara Therapeutics Inc [CDTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.23 and a Gross Margin at +99.78. Cidara Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.35.

Return on Total Capital for CDTX is now -237.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -298.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -319.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cidara Therapeutics Inc [CDTX] managed to generate an average of -$408,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Cidara Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.55 and a Current Ratio set at 1.62.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc [CDTX]: Institutional Ownership

