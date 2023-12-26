Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] Is Currently -5.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [NASDAQ: FFIE] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.35 at the close of the session, down -5.02%. The company report on December 17, 2023 at 9:23 PM that Faraday Future Delivers FF 91 2.0 to Long-Time Employee Xiao Ma (Max) at the Company’s Hanford Manufacturing Plant.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it delivered an FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance to long-time employee Xiao Ma (Max), who currently serves as the Head of Product and Mobility Ecosystem, and Head of Corporate Strategy at FF. The handoff ceremony took place at the Company’s Hanford manufacturing facility.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc stock is now -98.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FFIE Stock saw the intraday high of $0.393 and lowest of $0.3265 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 105.60, which means current price is +54.42% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.11M shares, FFIE reached a trading volume of 20355880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFIE shares is $800.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFIE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FFIE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

How has FFIE stock performed recently?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.55. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -29.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.92 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7035, while it was recorded at 0.3048 for the last single week of trading, and 13.6496 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FFIE is now -84.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.12. Additionally, FFIE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] managed to generate an average of -$1,027,712 per employee.Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

Insider trade positions for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]

The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FFIE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FFIE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.