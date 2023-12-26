Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL] Stock trading around $6.91 per share: What’s Next?

Esports Entertainment Group Inc [NASDAQ: GMBL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 64.52% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.60%. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Esports Entertainment Group Announces Reverse Stock Split.

St. Julian’s, Malta–(Newsfile Corp. – December 20, 2023) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLP) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (NASDAQ: GMBLZ) (“Esports Entertainment”, “EEG”, or the “Company”), a leading, global iGaming company and business-to-business (B2B) esports content and solutions provider, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-400 reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 (the “Common Stock”). The reverse stock split will become effective at 4:01 PM ET on December 21, 2023. The Common Stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the same symbol “GMBL” when the market opens on December 22, 2023, with the new CUSIP number 29667K603.

The reverse stock split was approved by the Board of Directors in accordance with Nevada law, under which no stockholder approval is required. As a result of the reverse stock split, every 400 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of the effective date will be automatically combined into one share of common stock with no change in the $0.001 par value per share. The exercise prices and the number of shares issuable upon exercise, of the outstanding stock options and warrants, and the number of shares available for future issuance under the equity incentive plans will be adjusted in accordance with their respective terms. The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not affect any stockholder’s ownership percentage of the Company’s shares, with the exception of those holders of fractional shares. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of outstanding shares of Common Stock from approximately 426 million to approximately 1.065 million shares and also proportionately reduce the number of authorized shares of Common Stock from 500 million to 1.25 million shares. In order to raise capital to maintain compliance with minimum equity listing requirements, we intend to seek stockholder approval to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock at our annual shareholders meeting.

Over the last 12 months, GMBL stock dropped by -99.81%. The one-year Esports Entertainment Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -245.5. The average equity rating for GMBL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Compared to the average trading volume of 173.58K shares, GMBL stock reached a trading volume of 17659734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMBL shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMBL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Esports Entertainment Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esports Entertainment Group Inc is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46.

GMBL Stock Performance Analysis:

Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.60. With this latest performance, GMBL shares dropped by -36.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.89 for Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.12, while it was recorded at 6.77 for the last single week of trading, and 355.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Esports Entertainment Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -89.85 and a Gross Margin at +33.34. Esports Entertainment Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -140.58.

Return on Total Capital for GMBL is now -91.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -663.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -712.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.74. Additionally, GMBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL] managed to generate an average of -$290,860 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Esports Entertainment Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.22 and a Current Ratio set at 0.22.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL] Institutonal Ownership Details

