Dillard’s Inc. [DDS] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $325

Dillard’s Inc. [NYSE: DDS] jumped around 0.79 points on Friday, while shares priced at $394.57 at the close of the session, up 0.20%. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Dillard’s, Inc. Announces Special Dividend of $20.00 Per Share and Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Share.

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) (the “Company” or “Dillard’s”) announced that the Board of Directors declared a special dividend of $20.00 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The special dividend is payable January 8, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023.

In a joint statement, Dillard’s Chief Executive Officer, William Dillard, II and President Alex Dillard noted, “We would like to thank the Board for their decision to grant this $20.00 special dividend rewarding all shareholders for their confidence in Dillard’s. Our associates have, again, worked hard to put us in a great position to be able to do this. As many of them are shareholders themselves, today is a great day for Dillard’s.”.

Dillard’s Inc. stock is now 28.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DDS Stock saw the intraday high of $398.095 and lowest of $389.1245 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 406.46, which means current price is +44.75% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 116.76K shares, DDS reached a trading volume of 77291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dillard’s Inc. [DDS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDS shares is $247.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDS stock is a recommendation set at 3.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Dillard’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dillard’s Inc. is set at 13.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 55.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

How has DDS stock performed recently?

Dillard’s Inc. [DDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, DDS shares gained by 22.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.34 for Dillard’s Inc. [DDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 339.48, while it was recorded at 392.07 for the last single week of trading, and 322.78 for the last 200 days.

Dillard’s Inc. [DDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dillard’s Inc. [DDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.10 and a Gross Margin at +40.37. Dillard’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.74.

Return on Total Capital for DDS is now 53.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 43.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 58.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dillard’s Inc. [DDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.73. Additionally, DDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dillard’s Inc. [DDS] managed to generate an average of $29,821 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 139.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.13.Dillard’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 2.22.

Insider trade positions for Dillard’s Inc. [DDS]

The top three institutional holders of DDS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DDS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DDS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.