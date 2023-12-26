Citigroup lifts Galapagos NV ADR [GLPG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Galapagos NV ADR [NASDAQ: GLPG] closed the trading session at $39.90 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.45, while the highest price level was $40.03. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Galapagos announces start of PAPILIO-1 Phase 1/2 multiple myeloma study of point-of-care manufactured BCMA CAR-T candidate, GLPG5301.

Mechelen, Belgium; 19 December 2023, 22:01 CET; Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) today announced that the first patient has been dosed in PAPILIO-1, the Phase 1/2 study to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and feasibility of our seven-day vein-to-vein, point-of-care manufactured BCMA CAR-T candidate, GLPG5301, in adult patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM). This is Galapagos’ third oncology CAR-T program in clinical development.

GLPG5301 is an autologous, second-generation/4-1BB B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed CAR-T product candidate, administered as an intravenous infusion of a fresh product in a single fixed dose, at point-of-care.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.09 percent and weekly performance of 0.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 160.01K shares, GLPG reached to a volume of 77798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Galapagos NV ADR [GLPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLPG shares is $47.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Galapagos NV ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Galapagos NV ADR is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 61.24.

GLPG stock trade performance evaluation

Galapagos NV ADR [GLPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, GLPG shares gained by 7.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.78 for Galapagos NV ADR [GLPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.85, while it was recorded at 39.41 for the last single week of trading, and 38.73 for the last 200 days.

Galapagos NV ADR [GLPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Galapagos NV ADR [GLPG] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.31 and a Gross Margin at +91.69. Galapagos NV ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.14.

Return on Total Capital for GLPG is now -10.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Galapagos NV ADR [GLPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.87. Additionally, GLPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Galapagos NV ADR [GLPG] managed to generate an average of -$162,923 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Galapagos NV ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.78 and a Current Ratio set at 8.91.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Galapagos NV ADR [GLPG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Galapagos NV ADR go to 47.71%.

Galapagos NV ADR [GLPG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GLPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GLPG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GLPG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.