Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE] Stock trading around $16.73 per share: What’s Next?

Cenovus Energy Inc [NYSE: CVE] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $16.9088 during the day while it closed the day at $16.73. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Cenovus announces 2024 budget.

“We will continue to progress strategic initiatives in our base business in 2024 that will enhance our integrated operations and further drive our ability to grow total shareholder returns, even in periods of price volatility,” said Jon McKenzie, Cenovus President & Chief Executive Officer. “We will remain focused on reducing costs and continued capital discipline, while realizing the full value of our integrated strategy.”.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Cenovus Energy Inc stock has also gained 2.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVE stock has declined by -17.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.21% and lost -13.81% year-on date.

The market cap for CVE stock reached $31.73 billion, with 1.91 billion shares outstanding and 1.34 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.45M shares, CVE reached a trading volume of 7299250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $23.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

CVE stock trade performance evaluation

Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.95. With this latest performance, CVE shares dropped by -4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.35 for Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.13, while it was recorded at 16.63 for the last single week of trading, and 18.00 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.69 and a Gross Margin at +16.98. Cenovus Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.64.

Return on Total Capital for CVE is now 26.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.22. Additionally, CVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE] managed to generate an average of $1,075,358 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Cenovus Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cenovus Energy Inc go to -8.41%.

Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CVE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CVE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.