Carnival Corp. [CCL] moved down -1.35: Why It’s Important

Carnival Corp. [NYSE: CCL] closed the trading session at $18.93 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.70, while the highest price level was $19.74. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 9:15 AM that CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR REVENUES WITH CONTINUED STRONG BOOKINGS AND EARNINGS MOMENTUM.

Tracking ahead of SEA Change targets.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) reports fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings and provides an outlook for the full year and first quarter 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 134.86 percent and weekly performance of 1.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 31.81M shares, CCL reached to a volume of 37997069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corp. [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $18.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Carnival Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corp. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

CCL stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corp. [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 30.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.04 for Carnival Corp. [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.47, while it was recorded at 18.65 for the last single week of trading, and 13.79 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corp. [CCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corp. [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.06 and a Gross Margin at +22.72. Carnival Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.15.

Carnival Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.46.

Carnival Corp. [CCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.