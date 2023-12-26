Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY] moved up 2.01: Why It’s Important

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [NYSE: BMY] closed the trading session at $52.29 on 12/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $50.86, while the highest price level was $53.48. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Bristol Myers Squibb Strengthens Neuroscience Portfolio with Acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics.

Transaction Delivers KarXT, a First-in-Class M1 / M4 Muscarinic Receptor Agonist, with Differentiated Efficacy and Safety.

KarXT Is a Potential First-in-Class Treatment for Schizophrenia and as an Adjunctive Therapy, and First-in-Disease Treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease Psychosis, with Promise in Additional Neuropsychiatric and Neurodegenerative Indications.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.32 percent and weekly performance of 2.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.80M shares, BMY reached to a volume of 19704518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $61.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.07.

BMY stock trade performance evaluation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, BMY shares gained by 5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.72 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.82, while it was recorded at 51.59 for the last single week of trading, and 60.99 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.08 and a Gross Margin at +57.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.71.

Return on Total Capital for BMY is now 12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.09. Additionally, BMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY] managed to generate an average of $184,461 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. go to -0.25%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [BMY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BMY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BMY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.