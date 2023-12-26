Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] is -79.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bluebird bio Inc [NASDAQ: BLUE] jumped around 0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.40 at the close of the session, up 2.19%. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 9:41 PM that bluebird bio, Inc. Announces Pricing of $125 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) (“bluebird”) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 83,333,333 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.50 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. bluebird also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 12,499,999 shares of its common stock at the public offering price per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the public offering are expected be $125 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by bluebird and assuming no exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock. All shares in the offering are to be sold by bluebird.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint book running managers for the offering. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is acting as co-manager for the offering.

Bluebird bio Inc stock is now -79.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLUE Stock saw the intraday high of $1.45 and lowest of $1.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.52, which means current price is +11.11% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.67M shares, BLUE reached a trading volume of 20554563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $5.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Bluebird bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bluebird bio Inc is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

How has BLUE stock performed recently?

Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -57.19. With this latest performance, BLUE shares dropped by -63.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.61 for Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.1996, while it was recorded at 1.9140 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5124 for the last 200 days.

Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10679.79 and a Gross Margin at -319.18. Bluebird bio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7411.12.

Return on Total Capital for BLUE is now -81.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.32. Additionally, BLUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE] managed to generate an average of -$825,319 per employee.Bluebird bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

Earnings analysis for Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bluebird bio Inc go to 45.80%.

Insider trade positions for Bluebird bio Inc [BLUE]

