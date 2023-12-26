Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] Stock trading around $2.99 per share: What’s Next?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] price surged by 3.46 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Bitfarms Earns 392 BTC in November 2023.

– Miners purchased for H1 2024 upgrade plan to 12 MW — Increases hashrate 2% in the month to 6.4 EH/s –- Finalizing contract to increase Paso Pe, Paraguay from 50 MW to 70 MW -.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

A sum of 40007827 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.94M shares. Bitfarms Ltd. shares reached a high of $3.115 and dropped to a low of $2.775 until finishing in the latest session at $2.99.

The one-year BITF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.27. The average equity rating for BITF stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BITF shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BITF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Bitfarms Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

BITF Stock Performance Analysis:

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 157.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 583.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.14 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.58, while it was recorded at 2.86 for the last single week of trading, and 1.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bitfarms Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.78 and a Gross Margin at +7.38. Bitfarms Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.84.

Return on Total Capital for BITF is now -9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.44. Additionally, BITF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] managed to generate an average of -$2,074,721 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.82.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BITF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BITF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.