Bit Digital Inc [BTBT] is 550.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bit Digital Inc [NASDAQ: BTBT] gained 12.72% or 0.44 points to close at $3.90 with a heavy trading volume of 15864372 shares. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Receipt of First Tranche of AI Servers.

Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (“Bit Digital” or the “Company”), a sustainable platform for digital assets and artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure headquartered in New York City, is pleased to announce that is has received an initial batch of servers that are equipped with Nvidia HGX H100 GPUs from Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Supermicro”). To date, the Company has received 89 servers which will be shipped and delivered to the datacenter in Iceland by the end of this month. Bit Digital expects to receive the remaining 103 servers by the first week of January 2024 and subsequently deploy them in Iceland during January 2024. Additionally, Bit Digital has amended the terms of its agreement such that the Company has now received a three-month prepayment from its customer.

It opened the trading session at $3.40, the shares rose to $4.00 and dropped to $3.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BTBT points out that the company has recorded -2.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -635.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, BTBT reached to a volume of 15864372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTBT shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bit Digital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for BTBT stock

Bit Digital Inc [BTBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.88. With this latest performance, BTBT shares gained by 72.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 571.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.38 for Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.54, while it was recorded at 3.44 for the last single week of trading, and 2.63 for the last 200 days.

Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Digital Inc [BTBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -120.83 and a Gross Margin at -49.26. Bit Digital Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -326.03.

Return on Total Capital for BTBT is now -29.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Digital Inc [BTBT] managed to generate an average of -$5,849,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 87.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Bit Digital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.31 and a Current Ratio set at 10.31.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]

