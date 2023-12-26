Bank Of America Corp. [BAC] gain 0.94% so far this year. What now?

Bank Of America Corp. [NYSE: BAC] gained 0.69% or 0.23 points to close at $33.43 with a heavy trading volume of 37247591 shares. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM that RADIAL POWER SECURES $80 MILLION IN TAX EQUITY FINANCING FROM BANK OF AMERICA.

The capital will support an estimated 96 MW of C&I and community solar projects spanning more than nine states.

It opened the trading session at $33.21, the shares rose to $33.67 and dropped to $33.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BAC points out that the company has recorded 19.01% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -33.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 48.06M shares, BAC reached to a volume of 37247591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bank Of America Corp. [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $35.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Bank Of America Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank Of America Corp. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.63.

Trading performance analysis for BAC stock

Bank Of America Corp. [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 12.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.85 for Bank Of America Corp. [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.22, while it was recorded at 33.31 for the last single week of trading, and 28.93 for the last 200 days.

Bank Of America Corp. [BAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank Of America Corp. [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.84. Bank Of America Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.82.

Return on Total Capital for BAC is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank Of America Corp. [BAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.28. Additionally, BAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank Of America Corp. [BAC] managed to generate an average of $126,857 per employee.Bank Of America Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Bank Of America Corp. [BAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank Of America Corp. go to 24.37%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bank Of America Corp. [BAC]

There are presently around $187.21 billion, or None% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.