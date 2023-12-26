American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] Revenue clocked in at $52.91 billion, up 12.50% YTD: What’s Next?

American Airlines Group Inc [NASDAQ: AAL] price plunged by -0.28 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 1:45 PM that American Airlines Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

American Airlines has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the first time, one of only two passenger airlines included in the Index. American also returns to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) for the third year in a row.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index comprises global sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment. It represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

A sum of 24332730 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 36.85M shares. American Airlines Group Inc shares reached a high of $14.40 and dropped to a low of $14.21 until finishing in the latest session at $14.31.

The one-year AAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.04. The average equity rating for AAL stock is currently 2.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $14.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

AAL Stock Performance Analysis:

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 16.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.40 for American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.46, while it was recorded at 14.24 for the last single week of trading, and 14.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Airlines Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.68 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. American Airlines Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.26.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now 4.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.37. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] managed to generate an average of $979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.American Airlines Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.