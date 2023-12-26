Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] Revenue clocked in at $129.62 billion, down -14.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [NYSE: BABA] traded at a low on 12/22/23, posting a -1.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $75.28. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 12:40 PM that Alibaba Businesses Share Green Initiatives at COP28.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19758110 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR stands at 2.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.91%.

The market cap for BABA stock reached $180.29 billion, with 2.57 billion shares outstanding and 2.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.80M shares, BABA reached a trading volume of 19758110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $121.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.96.

How has BABA stock performed recently?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, BABA shares dropped by -4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.94 for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.88, while it was recorded at 74.82 for the last single week of trading, and 86.57 for the last 200 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.99 and a Gross Margin at +35.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.35.

Return on Total Capital for BABA is now 7.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.76. Additionally, BABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] managed to generate an average of $352,448 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.94.

Earnings analysis for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR go to 11.84%.

Insider trade positions for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]

The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BABA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BABA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.