Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] moved up 2.34: Why It’s Important

Affirm Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AFRM] surged by $1.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $50.19 during the day while it closed the day at $49.06. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Affirm Expands to Self-Checkout at Walmart Stores.

This holiday shopping season, eligible consumers can pay over time with Affirm at over 4,500 Walmart stores in the U.S.

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced it has expanded its services with Walmart to bring Affirm’s transparent and flexible pay-over-time options to self-checkout kiosks at over 4,500 Walmart stores in the United States. Now, eligible shoppers can easily pay over time for their favorite electronics, apparel, toys, and more in simple monthly payments when checking themselves out in-store.

Affirm Holdings Inc stock has also gained 11.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AFRM stock has inclined by 142.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 230.59% and gained 407.34% year-on date.

The market cap for AFRM stock reached $14.80 billion, with 237.23 million shares outstanding and 224.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.38M shares, AFRM reached a trading volume of 24258538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $29.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc is set at 3.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.93.

AFRM stock trade performance evaluation

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.58. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 91.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 230.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 415.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.73 for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.00, while it was recorded at 47.33 for the last single week of trading, and 18.77 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.81 and a Gross Margin at +83.79. Affirm Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.05.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -11.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 212.97. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$453,867 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Affirm Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.87 and a Current Ratio set at 4.87.

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.