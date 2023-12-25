WPP Plc. ADR [WPP] Is Currently 0.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

WPP Plc. ADR [NYSE: WPP] gained 0.25% or 0.12 points to close at $48.17 with a heavy trading volume of 71791 shares. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Jon Iwata, 35-Year IBM Veteran and Founding Executive Director of Yale School of Management’s Data & Trust Alliance, to be Awarded the Harold Burson Award at PRSA-NY 2023 Big Apple Awards.

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-NY) has announced that Jon Iwata, IBM marketing and communications veteran and founding executive director of the Yale School of Management Data & Trust Alliance, is the 2023 recipient of the Harold Burson Award, sponsored by BCW. Iwata will receive the honor at the 2023 Big Apple Awards gala at Tao Downtown in New York City on November 15.

The Harold Burson Award is PRSA-NY’s first and only individual award dedicated to a non-agency practitioner for excellence in communications. The award recognizes a communications pioneer who demonstrates a best-in-class approach to communicating with precision, conviction and transparency; who has a track record of working to eliminate mis-, dis- and mal-information; who has demonstrated innovative or outstanding contributions to the communications industry as a whole; and who demonstrates an unwavering commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

It opened the trading session at $48.28, the shares rose to $48.49 and dropped to $47.8907, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WPP points out that the company has recorded -10.33% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 157.04K shares, WPP reached to a volume of 71791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WPP Plc. ADR [WPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPP shares is $53.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for WPP Plc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WPP Plc. ADR is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for WPP in the course of the last twelve months was 6.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

Trading performance analysis for WPP stock

WPP Plc. ADR [WPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.25. With this latest performance, WPP shares gained by 9.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.54 for WPP Plc. ADR [WPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.57, while it was recorded at 47.68 for the last single week of trading, and 50.92 for the last 200 days.

WPP Plc. ADR [WPP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WPP Plc. ADR [WPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.68 and a Gross Margin at +17.59. WPP Plc. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.73.

Return on Total Capital for WPP is now 15.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WPP Plc. ADR [WPP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.10. Additionally, WPP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WPP Plc. ADR [WPP] managed to generate an average of $5,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.WPP Plc. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 0.88.

WPP Plc. ADR [WPP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPP Plc. ADR go to 10.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at WPP Plc. ADR [WPP]

