Wolfe Research lifts Descartes Systems Group Inc [DSGX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Descartes Systems Group Inc [NASDAQ: DSGX] surged by $0.3 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $83.21 during the day while it closed the day at $83.09. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Activewear Brand AYBL Increases its Fulfillment Efficiency by 100% with Descartes’ Ecommerce Warehouse Management System.

“To become a leader in ecommerce within the U.K. you have to deliver on customer promises and build loyalty, which means you have to be able to rely on your warehouse and fulfillment capability: every order shipped on time, accurately, with visibility into the process, easy returns, all on demand and fast,” said Paul Maynard, Head of Operations, AYBL. “With Descartes’ ecommerce WMS, we instantly improved picking accuracy and efficiency and we no longer needed to keep our warehouse layout in SKU order, which had previously prevented us from making the best use of available storage capacity. Additionally, the system scaled easily as we moved multiple times to larger warehouse facilities and, today, allows us to flex to 100+ people during peak periods and train new staff within hours, which beforehand would never have been possible.”.

Descartes Systems Group Inc stock has also loss -1.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DSGX stock has inclined by 15.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.07% and gained 19.30% year-on date.

The market cap for DSGX stock reached $7.07 billion, with 84.82 million shares outstanding and 84.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 162.16K shares, DSGX reached a trading volume of 91837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Descartes Systems Group Inc [DSGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSGX shares is $89.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSGX stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Descartes Systems Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Descartes Systems Group Inc is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for DSGX in the course of the last twelve months was 35.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.79.

DSGX stock trade performance evaluation

Descartes Systems Group Inc [DSGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.42. With this latest performance, DSGX shares gained by 2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.72 for Descartes Systems Group Inc [DSGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.33, while it was recorded at 83.16 for the last single week of trading, and 77.01 for the last 200 days.

Descartes Systems Group Inc [DSGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Descartes Systems Group Inc [DSGX] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.22 and a Gross Margin at +64.30. Descartes Systems Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.04.

Return on Total Capital for DSGX is now 12.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Descartes Systems Group Inc [DSGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.67. Additionally, DSGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.35.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Descartes Systems Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.79.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Descartes Systems Group Inc [DSGX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Descartes Systems Group Inc go to 19.75%.

Descartes Systems Group Inc [DSGX]: Institutional Ownership

