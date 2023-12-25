William Blair slashes price target on Autozone Inc. [AZO] – find out why.

Autozone Inc. [NYSE: AZO] price plunged by -0.15 percent to reach at -$3.98. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM that AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase.

“AutoZone’s continuing ability to generate strong free cash flow allows us to increase our cumulative share authorization while maintaining our investment grade credit ratings,” said Jamere Jackson, Chief Financial Officer. “Additionally, we will continue with our disciplined capital allocation policy to drive top line growth while maintaining adequate liquidity.”.

A sum of 91401 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 140.90K shares. Autozone Inc. shares reached a high of $2,645.48 and dropped to a low of $2,606.37 until finishing in the latest session at $2608.69.

The one-year AZO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.41. The average equity rating for AZO stock is currently 1.61, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Autozone Inc. [AZO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZO shares is $2944.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZO stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Autozone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autozone Inc. is set at 48.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZO in the course of the last twelve months was 21.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.13.

AZO Stock Performance Analysis:

Autozone Inc. [AZO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, AZO shares dropped by -2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.62 for Autozone Inc. [AZO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2,605.11, while it was recorded at 2,623.08 for the last single week of trading, and 2,537.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Autozone Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autozone Inc. [AZO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.90 and a Gross Margin at +51.96. Autozone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.48.

Return on Total Capital for AZO is now 54.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.88. Additionally, AZO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 164.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Autozone Inc. [AZO] managed to generate an average of $21,247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Autozone Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.13 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

AZO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Autozone Inc. go to 8.95%.

Autozone Inc. [AZO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AZO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AZO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AZO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.