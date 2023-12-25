why UNIFI, Inc. [UFI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.50

UNIFI, Inc. [NYSE: UFI] jumped around 0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.33 at the close of the session, up 1.44%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM that UNIFI®, Makers of REPREVE®, Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

Disciplined cost control measures and reduced capital expenditures aided cash generation.

UNIFI, Inc. stock is now -26.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UFI Stock saw the intraday high of $6.4102 and lowest of $6.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.53, which means current price is +8.21% above from all time high which was touched on 02/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 58.90K shares, UFI reached a trading volume of 84245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UNIFI, Inc. [UFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UFI shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UFI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for UNIFI, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UNIFI, Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for UFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84.

How has UFI stock performed recently?

UNIFI, Inc. [UFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, UFI shares dropped by -2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.35 for UNIFI, Inc. [UFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.48, while it was recorded at 6.28 for the last single week of trading, and 7.33 for the last 200 days.

UNIFI, Inc. [UFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UNIFI, Inc. [UFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.29 and a Gross Margin at +3.82. UNIFI, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.43.

Return on Total Capital for UFI is now -6.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UNIFI, Inc. [UFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.91. Additionally, UFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UNIFI, Inc. [UFI] managed to generate an average of -$16,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.UNIFI, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.02 and a Current Ratio set at 4.04.

Earnings analysis for UNIFI, Inc. [UFI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNIFI, Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for UNIFI, Inc. [UFI]

The top three institutional holders of UFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UFI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UFI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.