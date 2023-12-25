why U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.50

U.S. Energy Corp. [NASDAQ: USEG] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.09 at the close of the session, down -0.46%. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM that U.S. Energy Corp. Reports Financial and Operating Results for Third Quarter 2023.

U.S. Energy Corp. stock is now -52.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. USEG Stock saw the intraday high of $1.10 and lowest of $1.0755 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.69, which means current price is +31.33% above from all time high which was touched on 04/03/23.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 70.80K shares, USEG reached a trading volume of 75061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USEG shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USEG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for U.S. Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Energy Corp. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for USEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for USEG in the course of the last twelve months was 24.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.55.

How has USEG stock performed recently?

U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.79. With this latest performance, USEG shares dropped by -9.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.84 for U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2168, while it was recorded at 1.0750 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3976 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.94 and a Gross Margin at +32.98. U.S. Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.16.

Return on Total Capital for USEG is now 6.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.57. Additionally, USEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] managed to generate an average of -$22,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.U.S. Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

Earnings analysis for U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Energy Corp. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]

The top three institutional holders of USEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in USEG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in USEG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.