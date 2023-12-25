why Pure Cycle Corp. [PCYO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.55

Pure Cycle Corp. [NASDAQ: PCYO] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.24 at the close of the session, down -0.15%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 5:05 PM that Pure Cycle Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended August 31, 2023.

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) announced its financial results for the year ended August 31, 2023. Pure Cycle posted $4.7 million of net income for the year ended August 31, 2023, which marks our sixth consecutive year and seventeenth consecutive fiscal quarter with positive net income. Pure Cycle continues to develop its Sky Ranch Master Planned Community and as of August 31, 2023, we have delivered to homebuilders 738 finished lots, retaining 14 lots for our single-family rental segment. The Community has nearly 600 new homes built and sold and 90 homes under construction. In addition to our lots for sale, we continue to build homes for our own portfolio of single-family rentals. During Fiscal Year 2023 we completed and leased 11 additional single-family homes bringing our total to 14 homes.

Pure Cycle Corp. stock is now -2.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PCYO Stock saw the intraday high of $10.45 and lowest of $10.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.07, which means current price is +20.90% above from all time high which was touched on 07/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 51.79K shares, PCYO reached a trading volume of 73940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pure Cycle Corp. [PCYO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCYO shares is $6.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCYO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Feltl & Co. have made an estimate for Pure Cycle Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pure Cycle Corp. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCYO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

How has PCYO stock performed recently?

Pure Cycle Corp. [PCYO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.48. With this latest performance, PCYO shares gained by 2.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCYO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.32 for Pure Cycle Corp. [PCYO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.96, while it was recorded at 10.40 for the last single week of trading, and 10.28 for the last 200 days.

Pure Cycle Corp. [PCYO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pure Cycle Corp. [PCYO] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.21 and a Gross Margin at +51.71. Pure Cycle Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.22.

Return on Total Capital for PCYO is now 1.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pure Cycle Corp. [PCYO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.15. Additionally, PCYO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pure Cycle Corp. [PCYO] managed to generate an average of $123,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Pure Cycle Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.31 and a Current Ratio set at 4.57.

Insider trade positions for Pure Cycle Corp. [PCYO]

